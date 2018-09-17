Game time, TV network set for South Carolina’s road contest vs. Kentucky

The kickoff time for South Carolina football’s chance to snap its four-game losing streak to Kentucky has been set, as the Gamecocks and Wildcats will square off starting at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the school announced Monday.
USC has dropped four consecutive games against UK, a stretch that has attracted considerable attention from fans and media. Kentucky is 3-0 for the second year in a row and is set to face No. 14 Mississippi State at home this weekend.
The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are coming off an unscheduled bye week after canceling their game against Marshall this past Saturday due to Hurricane Florence. They are set to face Vanderbilt on the road as the slight favorite.
SEC TV SCHEDULE FOR SEPT. 29
Arkansas at Texas A&M — 12 p.m. on ESPN
Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama — 12 p.m. on SEC Network
Tennessee at Georgia — 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Southern Mississippi at Auburn — 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Tennessee State at Vanderbilt — 4 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate
Florida at Mississippi State — 6 p.m. on ESPN
South Carolina at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Ole Miss at LSU — 9:15 p.m. on ESPN
