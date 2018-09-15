Gamecock commit Ryan Hilinski has career night in win over Heritage

Ryan Hilinski had a night to remember Friday night.
The Orange Lutheran (Calif) quarterback and 2019 South Carolina commit threw a career-high five touchdown passes in 35-16 win over Heritage.
Hilinski’s five TDs break his previous high of four he set twice last season. He has 14 thrown TD passes in four games this season.
Three of Hilinski’s TD went to Logan Loya. The two connected on a 28-yard pass to put Orange Lutheran up 28-3 with 7:54 left in the third quarter.
Orange Lutheran improves to 3-1 on the season.
Zacch Pickens, another 2019 USC commit, had a big game in TL Hanna’s 65-20 win over JL Mann on Thursday. The game was moved up a day because of Hurricane Florence.
Pickens, a defensive end, made a splash on the offensive side. He carried it five times for 39 yards and two touchdowns. The five-star prospect has scored a rushing TD in each of the Yellow Jackets’ three games this season.
Pickens has rushed for 70 yards and four touchdowns and recorded two sacks and seven tackles on defense.
TL Hanna is 4-0 on the season.
Here is a look at how some other Gamecock commits fared this week:
Class of 2019
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Off this week. Has 11 tackles, 3 TFL and a sack this season.
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Off this week. Will play Coffeyville CC on Sept. 22. Has 17 tackles in three games this season.
Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Game postponed because of Hurricane Florence. Has nine catches for 81 yards this year.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Off this week. Has 12 catches for 293 yards and 5 TDs this season.
Cam Smith (Westwood) – Game postponed because of Hurricane Florence. Has 14 tackles, 2 TFL in three games this season.
Keshawn Toney (Williston-Elko) – Game postponed because of Hurricane Florence.
Class of 2020
Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach) – Game postponed because of Hurricane Florence. In three games, he is 49-of-66 passing for 706 yards and nine TDs. Doty also has 142 yards rushing.
Comments