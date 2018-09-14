Former Gamecock hurler earns Pitcher of the Year award after undefeated season

Wil Crowe didn’t just do well at the High-A level of minor league baseball. He dominated it.

The former South Carolina baseball pitcher, who is now in the Washington Nationals organization, was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year on Friday, capping a strong season in which the 2017 draft pick quickly ascended to Double-A ball, just a few short steps from the majors.

Playing for the Potomac Nationals in High-A, Crowe went 11-0 with a 2.69 ERA, striking out 78 over 87 innings of work. His WHIP of 1.16 was also eighth in the league. Crowe was also named both a midseason and postseason All-Star, overcoming an injury scare in the process.

In August, Crowe was promoted to the Double-A Harrisburg Senators, where he struggled over the final month of the year, posting an 0-5 record and 6.15 ERA.

