How South Carolina will help the families of football players affected by Hurricane Florence

As questions linger about Hurricane Florence’s impact on South Carolina’s football game against Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, there’s another effect on the Gamecocks.
The effect on the players’ families.
A large group of current USC players hail from Charleston, which is on the edge of the latest forecasts, and a few, notably wide receiver Bryan Edwards and guard Donell Stanley, are from Myrtle Beach or the Pee Dee, which are closer to the current path. That’s not to mention players from North Carolina.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said the school is already putting forward efforts to get families of the players evacuated.
“All of our players’ families on the coast, we’re trying to make sure they have a place here in Columbia,” Muschamp said. “The school opportunity fund can handle that. It’s no different than, I believe it was last year, the hurricane hit South Florida, we offered all of our players’ families opportunities within the entire athletic department for their families to evacuate and come to Columbia.
“We’re in the process of doing that right now.”
Edwards, who is from Conway outside of Myrtle Beach, said his family is already on the move.
“They’re evacuating,” Edwards said. “Coming to Columbia, staying with family members. My family is tough, always been tough.”
As long as he’d been there, Edwards said he rarely had to deal with any storms that were too bad. He also said there hasn’t been much discussion among the team, either about the potential for a change in the game or the situation overall.
“Not really, honestly,” Edwards said. “We’ve been so focused on Marshall and getting ourselves back on track, it really hasn’t been. As far as we know, at 7:30, we’re playing.”
