South Carolina baseball cancels first fall scrimmage due to Hurricane Florence

South Carolina baseball fans hoping to get their first look at the new Gamecock team will have to wait, as USC announced Tuesday that it is canceling its opening fall scrimmage this Thursday at Founders Park due to the expected impact of Hurricane Florence. As of Tuesday morning, USC’s Friday scrimmage is still on the schedule.

With the approach of Florence, heavy rain and wind are expected to hit South Carolina on Thursday and potentially Friday. The Gamecocks will play more intrasquad scrimmages later this fall but the dates for those practices have not been announced.

USC will also play two other schools this fall in games that will not count toward its final record — North Carolina State at home on Sept. 29 and Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Oct. 6.

Other South Carolina sports potentially impacted by Florence include men’s soccer, which is set to host Marshall on Sunday, and football, which is scheduled to play Marshall on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Athletics director Ray Tanner has said USC is monitoring the situation, though Marshall’s AD has said the school will make every effort possible to safely make it to Columbia for the game.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced school and government office closings that will also impact many high school sports events in Lexington and Richland counties.