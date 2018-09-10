Kickoff time, TV channel set for South Carolina-Vanderbilt conference clash

South Carolina football will make a return to SEC play on Sept. 22 with a 4 p.m. kickoff against Vanderbilt, the SEC announced.
The Gamecocks and Commodores will face off at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
So far this year, Carolina has been shown or will be shown on the SEC Network, CBS and ESPNU.
USC has won nine in a row against Vandy, the longest win streak in the series, and owns an overall edge of 23-4. In coach Will Muschamp’s only previous visit to Nashville, the Gamecocks needed a fourth-quarter rally and late field goal to come away with a 13-10 victory.
Vanderbilt is currently 2-0 in 2018 and received votes in the latest coaches poll. Coach Derek Mason’s squad is set to face No. 8 Notre Dame on the road in Week 3.
The Gamecocks, meanwhile, enter Week 3 looking to bounce back after a rough 41-17 loss to No. 3 Georgia at home. They will host Marshall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., though that could be impacted by the approach of Hurricane Florence.
SEC TV SCHEDULE FOR SEPT. 22
Georgia at Missouri — 12 p.m. on ESPN
Kent State at Ole Miss — 12 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M at Alabama — 3:30 p.m. on CBS
South Carolina at Vanderbilt — 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Miss. State at Kentucky — 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU*
Louisiana Tech at LSU — 7 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU*
Arkansas at Auburn — 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network*
Florida at Tennessee — 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network*
*Time and/or network to be determined after Sept. 15 games
Comments