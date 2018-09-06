The important reason Ryan Hilinski isn’t visiting South Carolina this weekend

It made sense there were plans for South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski to visit Columbia this weekend.
It is USC’s biggest home game of the season, and there’s a long list of recruits coming. It’s also a bye week for his high school team, which sits at 2-1 on the young season.
But Hilinski won’t be at a rocking Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday. He’ll be doing something more important.
Hilinski will be with his parents Mark and Kym in Pullman, Washington. They’ll be raising the Cougar’s flag and a Hilinski’s Hope flag to honor his late brother, who took his own life in January.
Tyler Hilinski played for Washington State, as the top backup last year behind a senior. His death brought an outpouring of support and the family created the Hilinski’s Hope foundation to raise awareness of mental health issues for student-athletes.
Ryan Hilinski committed to the Gamecocks in April, after he said he spoke to Tyler. The whole family will move to South Carolina when he enrolls next winter.
