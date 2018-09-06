USC-Georgia preview: 3 keys for a Gamecocks victory

The State’s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia football game.
By

By

College Sports

Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Georgia TV info, depth chart, more

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 06, 2018 08:35 AM

No. 24 South Carolina opens SEC play with a showdown against No. 3 Georgia. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: Georgia (1-0) at South Carolina (1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: Georgia leads all-time series 50-18-2. The teams have split the past eight games.

TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analysis; Jamie Erdahl, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 80/XM 80

Line: Georgia by 9

Gamecock Walk: Takes place at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Sunny, with temperatures around 92 at kickoff and 90 at game’s end. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent throughout the game.

What’s at stake

This could well be a turning point in South Carolina’s season. A win here and USC becomes the favorite for the SEC East and could find itself chasing more than 10 wins for the season.

It could also be a chance to the new Gamecocks offense to show it can compete with some of the best defenses in the country.

On the other side, the Bulldogs are prohibitive favorites in the division, and they need this win to stay that way. Crossover games at LSU and against Auburn make their road significantly trickier.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and his staff have had a game plan for Georgia in place this summer.

The teams, by the numbers



USC

UGA

Points/Game

49

45

Opp. Points/Game

15

0

Yds. Rushing/Game

263

284

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

126

91

Yds. Pass/Game

294

224

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

112

61

Avg. Yds./Game

557

508

Opp. Total Yds/Game

238

152

South Carolina players to watch

1. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was good in his fist game, but only great in a couple moments, notably a really nice touchdown catch. After 67 yards from scrimmage against CCU. He’ll have to be at his best making game-breaking plays if USC is to have a chance.

2. The past two seasons, the Gamecocks have not been able to get anything going on the ground against Georgia. That puts a lot on Gamecocks tailback Rico Dowdle. He ran for 105 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown in the opener, and added a 22-yard score on a reception.

3. Graduate transfer safety J.T. Ibe will be asked to help out in the box plenty as South Carolina’s bigger starting safety against Georgia’s power run game. He only made one tackle last week, but USC’s secondary might look different with Nick Harvey suspended for the first half and Jamyest Williams potentially more in the safety mix (UGA’s heavy sets often mean more three-linebacker looks).

South Carolina football's Bryson Allen-Williams and Aaron Sterling discuss how the Gamecocks are trying to keep their preparation consistent as USC prepares to host Georgia in a crucial Week 2 showdown at home.

Georgia players to watch

1. Georgia star running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for 183 yards and a touchdown in guiding UGA’s 24-10 win against the Gamecocks last season in Athens. The Chubb-Michel duo is gone, but the Bulldogs are hardly hurting with D’Andre Swift. The former five-star recruit made the SEC’s All-Freshman team last season.

2. Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker passed up the NFL draft for one more season in Athens. The Bulldogs’ best secondary member will likely draw matchups with Deebo Samuel. Samuel missed last year’s UGA game, but made four catches for 90 yards against the Bulldogs in 2016.

3. If this game plays out as advertised, Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship gives the Bulldogs an edge. The Rec Spec-wearing junior connected on 20 of 23 field goal attempts last season, including a 55-yarder against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

Will Muschamp looks back on how it is to compete against Georgia, his alma mater

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

OrTre Smith

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

OT

Blake Camper

Dylan Wonnum

OG

Zack Bailey

Jovaughn Gwyn

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Jordan Rhodes

OT

Dennis Daley

Malik Young

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

RB

Rico Dowdle

OR Ty’Son Williams

OR A.J. Turner

OR Mon Denson

TE

Jacob August

Kyle Markway

TE

K.C. Crosby

Kiel Pollard

Defense

DE

D.J. Wonnum

Daniel Fennell

OR Brad Johnson

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Eldridge Thompson

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Rosendo Louis

SLB

Bryson Allen-Williams

Daniel Fennell

CB

Keisean Nixon

Jaycee Horn

S

Steven Montac

Jamyest Williams

S

J.T. Ibe

Nick Harvey

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Jaycee Horn

Jamyest Williams

PK

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

KO

Parker White

Will Tommie

P

Joseph Charlton

Michael Almond

LS

Ben Asbury

Matthew Smith

KOR

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Turner

PR



Bryan Edwards

Nick Harvey

H

Danny Gordon

Michael Almond

Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report

Georgia coach Kirby Smart discusses his history with new South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon.

