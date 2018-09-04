South Carolina’s defense on prepping for first SEC matchup with Georgia
South Carolina football's Bryson Allen-Williams and Aaron Sterling discuss how the Gamecocks are trying to keep their preparation consistent as USC prepares to host Georgia in a crucial Week 2 showdown at home.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Thayer Thomas, a former walk-on, scores on a 16-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.