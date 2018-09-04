South Carolina football ranked in the coaches poll for the first time since 2014

Last season, the South Carolina football team briefly appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings. But it never made the AP or coaches poll.
That changed Tuesday.
The Gamecocks debuted at No. 25 in the Week 2 coaches poll after starting the season one spot out of the rankings. It’s the first time they appeared in that poll since Sept. 21, 2014, when South Carolina was No. 15.
USC opened the 2018 season with a 49-15 victory against Coastal Carolina. Next up is Georgia at 3:30 in Williams-Brice Stadium on CBS.
