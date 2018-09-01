South Carolina Class of 2019 quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski
Gamecock quarterback commits Ryan Hilinski, Luke Doty come up big in victories

By Lou Bezjak

September 01, 2018 01:45 AM

South Carolina commits Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty put up big numbers again in helping their teams to victories Friday night.

Hilinski, a Class of 2019 commit, threw three touchdowns in helping Orange Lutheran (Calif.) over Vista Murrieta, 42-17. The senior didn’t play the fourth quarter with his team up comfortably.

Orange Lutheran is 2-1 on the season. Hilinski came into the game, 51-of-78 for 612 yards and six touchdowns.

Doty, a junior and Class of 2020 commit was 22-of-31 for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Myrtle Beach’s 42-6 win over Laurens. He also rushed four times for 41 yards. The Seahawks are 2-0 on the season.

