Suspended USC football player gets a chance to clear charges, attorney says

A USC football player accused earlier this year of assaulting his former girlfriend has the opportunity to have the charges dropped, according to his lawyer.

Javon Charleston, a safety for the Gamecocks, was charged of assault and battery and burglary in June stemming from an incident with the former girlfriend.

The incident left him suspended from the team pending court proceedings.





Now Charleston has been accepted into pre-trial intervention, or PTI, according to his lawyer, Neal Lourie. “We are pleased to announce Javon has been accepted into Pre-Trial Intervention,” Lourie said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

PTI is a program that allows a suspect, mostly first-time offenders, charged with criminal acts to be cleared of those charges if they complete specific court-ordered functions.

An official with the 11th Circuit solicitor’s office PTI program, which is prosecuting Charleston, would not confirm or deny whether he had been accepted into PTI.





Charleston remains suspended, a University of South Carolina spokesman said.

A June 17 Lexington County police report said that Charleston was exchanging text messages with a woman. When she didn’t respond, he went to the house where she was staying and entered it around 2 a.m., according to the report. An altercation ensued which led to Charleston being locked outside the home and breaking into it, the report said. The woman ran through to the back of the house, but Charleston caught up with her and grabbed her by the neck, calling her a “dirty slut” and pushing her down the stairs, the woman reported.

Sophia Thomas later came forward as the woman in the police report. A former girlfriend of Charleston, Thomas said she wanted the charges against Charleston dropped.

“We might not have had the best relationship,” Thomas said in July. “But together or not, that’s my best friend and [I’d] never want to put him through anything like this.”





At hearing the news her former boyfriend received PTI and might have his record cleared, Thomas said over text, “I’m very happy for him!! I wish him nothing but the best. ... I’m glad he doesn’t have to go through that whole (court) process.”

Charleston was suspended from the football team after he was charged in June. The suspension didn’t allow him to take part in any team activities. Charleston, who hadn’t practice all summer with the Gamecocks, retained his athletic scholarship.

If Charleston doesn’t complete PTI he could face up to three years in prison for the assault charge. A conviction for first-degree burglary carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

South Carolina surprised Charleston, a former walk-on, with a scholarship in August of last year’s preseason practice.

The Illinois product has played wide receiver and defensive back for the Gamecocks. He played in all 13 games in 2017, mostly on special teams. He recorded six tackles and recovered two fumbles.

The Gamecocks kick off the season Saturday against Coastal Carolina.

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates.

