Former Gamecock’s first shot at NFL derailed by injury — but he’s coming back to USC

A former South Carolina football stalwart along the offensive line had his rookie NFL season end before it began, as offensive lineman Cory Helms was released from the Cincinnati Bengals due to injury, the team announced.
The good news for Helms and Gamecock fans is that he will be returning to USC’s program as a graduate assistant, he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Helms played 46 career games in college, 17 at center and 29 at guard, splitting four season between Wake Forest and South Carolina. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2013 at Wake Forest.
He went undrafted this April before signing with the New Orleans Saints. He was then released, signed with the Bengals in August.
South Carolina kicks off the 2018 season on Saturday at noon against Coastal Carolina. The game at Williams-Brice Stadium will be televised on the SEC Network.
