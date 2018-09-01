Flashy? No, but Will Grier showed something NFL scouts value in Charlotte return

I’ve always thought the craft of quarterbacking is as much a point of view as a set of skills.
Sure, it’s a prerequisite that the quarterback has arm talent and size, and it sure helps if his feet are quick enough to avoid the car wrecks created by a pass rush. But all that counts for nothing if a quarterback can’t reason in real time: If he can’t differentiate between risk-taking and arrogance, he fails.
That’s what I liked Saturday about Will Grier, the former Davidson Day School star who had a homecoming as West Virginia’s quarterback against Tennessee. His first half (the game’s second half was delayed beyond the Observer’s print deadline by lightning) wasn’t the sort of performance that heightens a Heisman Trophy campaign, but what he did should have resonated positively with the NFL scouts (Raiders, Texans and Ravens), who were in the third row of the press box of Bank of America Stadium.
Grier showed patience and discretion in building a 13-7 halftime lead before the lightning strikes cleared the stands. His first-half numbers - nine completions in 15 attempts for 154 yards and one touchdown - aren’t gaudy, and that’s what Heisman candidacy is about. But he didn’t throw an interception and was sacked just once.
He consistently found the underneath receivers Tennessee’s defense conceded to protect its young secondary. When he did challenge the Volunteers down field, he found Mountaineers wide receiver T.J. Simmons for what became a 59-yard touchdown.
There were no “wow” plays early from Grier, who started his college career at Florida, served an NCAA suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, then regrouped following a transfer to West Virginia. He overthrew two receivers in single coverage and he would have been better served getting out of bounds on a scramble late in the first half that could have bought the Mountaineers another play before a field-goal attempt.
But those are quibbles. Grier did what’s expected of a veteran quarterback at every level: Find plays that create first downs. Don’t give away the ball. Recognize what the opposing defense is hoping to disguise (in the Volunteers’ case, having to play two freshman cornerbacks) and exploit that predicament.
After a weather delay of just more than an hour, the second half finally kicked off around 6:15 p.m., and Grier went to work. He moved the Mountaineers 68 yards in four plays, completing the drive with a precise 33-yard loft to David Sills in the end zone.
Not much about Grier’s return to Charlotte was flashy. There wasn’t a signature “SportsCenter” play in the first half for the 17th-ranked Mountaineers’ nationally-televised season opener.
But it was efficiency, and that counts for a lot to NFL general managers as conscious of managing risk as hungering for plays that make fans jump out of their seats.
It’s that approach, for a quarterback with all those measurable on his side, that means this sure won’t be the last time Grier practices his craft in an NFL stadium.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
