Q&A: Coastal Carolina beat writer breaks down South Carolina’s opponent

Alan Blondin, the Coastal Carolina beat writer for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, took time this week to answer a few of our questions about the Chanticleers and their preparation for Saturday’s season opener against South Carolina.

Kickoff is set for noon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

1. The Chanticleers went 3-9 last season as Coach Joe Moglia was sidelined for health reasons. What impact has his return had on the team?

Because of Coach Moglia’s attention to detail and his detestation for repeated mistakes, the Chanticleers should be a more disciplined team and should do less to beat themselves than they did in 2017, when then first year offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell had to take on the added duties of head coach.

Moglia has a unique coaching style with his BAM (Be A Man) philosophy so that has been reinforced with the team this year.

2. CCU is 0-3 all-time against the SEC, but nearly upset Arkansas last season. What can the Chants take from that result and apply to Saturday?

Coastal really has two points of reference for their game with South Carolina. The last time they faced the Gamecocks they lost 70-10. But the last time they played an SEC team they had Arkansas down two scores in the fourth quarter before succumbing on a late touchdown.

Though Moglia has said he hasn’t brought either game up to the team, Coastal can certainly take some confidence that they have the ability to compete from last year’s close loss to the Razorbacks.

3. What are Coastal’s biggest strengths?

Coastal has a bevy of talent at wide receiver and running back, and its offensive line could become very good by the end of the year considering it was the youngest offensive line in the nation in the second half of last season. Senior Malcolm Williams is the leading receiver and had a school-record 266 yards at Louisiana-Monroe last year, which is the second highest single-game total in Sun Belt Conference history, and junior Ky’Jon Tyler also returns punts. Transfers Marcus Outlow from Boston College and Torrance Marable from Presbyterian are the top running backs.

Defensively CCU has a couple of talented linebackers in junior Laqavious Paul and sophomore Silas Kelly, a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team selection.

4. What did Kilton Anderson do to win the starting quarterback job, and what do you expect from him Saturday?

Kilton Anderson essentially won the starting QB job with experience. He’s a grad student who started five games at Fresno State in 2015, played in six games in his first season at CCU last year and was the starter by the end of the season. He has shown a grasp of the spread option offense this fall and the three players behind him on the depth chart are a pair of freshmen in Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter and junior Chance Thrasher, who has played little because of injuries.

Anderson will be asked to manage the offense Saturday and will likely be called upon to both throw and run.

5. What are realistic expectations for this team this season?

Coastal was picked to finish last in the Sun Belt Conference’s five-team East Division in a preseason coaches’ poll, but with Moglia back at the helm the team is likely to overachieve. A 6-6 season and .500 record in the conference are realistic goals.