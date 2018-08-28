Leader of Gamecocks defense previews home season opener against Coastal Carolina
South Carolina football's T.J. Brunson, the team's starting middle linebacker and leader on defense, talks about what the Gamecocks are expecting against Coastal Carolina and what it means to start the season at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley breaks down how the Gamecocks wrapped up camp, how excited he is to get back on the field for USC's opener against Coastal Carolina and what fans can expect from the new up-tempo offense.