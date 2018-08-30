It’s game week. Now what?

USC football coach Will Muschamp tells his players that every week is a season as they prepare for Coastal Carolina.
USC football coach Will Muschamp tells his players that every week is a season as they prepare for Coastal Carolina.
College Sports

Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina TV info, depth chart, more

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 30, 2018 10:19 AM

South Carolina opens the 2018 football season against Coastal Carolina Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: Coastal Carolina (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: South Carolina leads all-time series 1-0 with a 70-10 win in 2013

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Kris Budden, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 99/XM 190

Line: South Carolina by 29 1/2

Gamecock Walk: Takes place at approximately 9:50 a.m.

Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 91. A 40 percent chance of precipitation, with potential for showers and thunderstorms

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp talks about the Gamecocks' first opponent during his weekly press conference.

What’s at stake

Getting off on the right foot on what could be a big season for South Carolina. The Gamecocks have visions of nine or 10 wins, and that starts Saturday.

It’s also the debut of the Gamecocks’ offense under new coordinator Bryan McClendon, who has promised a higher tempo. Early struggles might be a sign the current assembly of talent isn’t adapting quite as fast to the new approach as was hoped.

The Chanticleers will be coached by Joe Moglia for the first time in a game since 2016. Coastal went 3-9 without him in its first year in FBS.

The teams, by the numbers (2017)



USC

CCU

Points/Game

24.2

23.7

Opp. Points/Game

20.7

34.0

Yds. Rushing/Game

122.2

156.2

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

141.1

169.5

Yds. Pass/Game

214.9

189.1

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

226.0

241.2

Avg. Yds./Game

337.1

345.3

Opp. Total Yds/Game

367.1

410.8

South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley breaks down how the Gamecocks wrapped up camp, how excited he is to get back on the field for USC's opener against Coastal Carolina and what fans can expect from the new up-tempo offense.

South Carolina players to watch

1. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is back. The player who might well have been the best in the country through three games returns after the leg maladies that cost him most of 2017. He had 250 receiving yards, two kick return scores and four other trips to the end zone, so if he’s full-go, it will be a sight to behold.

2. South Carolina coaches have said junior quarterback Jake Bentley plays better going fast. He’ll have the opportunity in the new offense, as he looks to improve on his 2017 line of 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a completion percentage of 62.2.

3. Senior linebacker Bryson-Allen Williams is much in the same boat as Samuel. The versatile edge player was knocked out of the same Kentucky game early in what looked like a promising season. He’s expected to play more of a pass-rushing role after making 10 tackles, three for loss with two sacks and an interception in three games.

Coastal Carolina players to watch

1. Quarterback Kilton Anderson started the final three games of last season, tossing for 437 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions as the Chanticleers went 2-1. He was named the 2018 starter earlier this month. Anderson, a senior, started five times for Fresno State in 2015.

2. Receiver Malcolm Williams made third-team All-Sun Belt last season thanks to 43 receptions, 793 yards and seven touchdowns. The senior’s also a special teams threat. He averaged 22 yards a kick return last season.

3. Linebacker Silas Kelly was the only Chanticleer selected by the league’s coaches to make a preseason All-Sun Belt team. A projected second-teamer, Kelly finished third on CCU in 2017 with 75 tackles. He’s one of four returning defensive starters.

South Carolina football receiver Deebo Samuel looks ahead to the start of the 2018 season.

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

OrTre Smith

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

OT

Blake Camper

Dylan Wonnum

OG

Zack Bailey

Jovaughn Gwyn

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Jordan Rhodes

OT

Dennis Daley

Malik Young

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

RB

Rico Dowdle

OR Ty’Son Williams

OR A.J. Turner

OR Mon Denson

TE

Jacob August

Kyle Markway

TE

K.C. Crosby

Kiel Pollard

--- Defense

DE

D.J. Wonnum

Daniel Fennell

OR Brad Johnson

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Eldridge Thompson

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Rosendo Louis

SLB

Bryson Allen-Williams

Daniel Fennell

CB

Keisean Nixon

Jaycee Horn

S

Steven Montac

Jamyest Williams

S

J.T. Ibe

Nick Harvey

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Jaycee Horn

Jamyest Williams

PK

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

KO

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

P

Joseph Charlton

Michael Almond

LS

Ben Asbury

Matthew Smith

KOR

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Turner

PR



Bryan Edwards

Nick Harvey

H

Danny Gordon

Michael Almond

Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp fielded a question about the new turf that was installed at Williams-Brice stadium.

  Comments  