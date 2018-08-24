Report: Some bad news for Hayden Hurst on his birthday

Former South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst reportedly had a rough birthday Friday.
He went under the knife according to a report from the NFL Network.
Mike Garafolo, a reporter for the network, tweeted Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot and had a screw put in on Friday. It means the Baltimore Ravens first-round pick will miss 3-4 weeks.
Hurst has 5 catches for 41 yards and one touchdown in his three preseason games. He was taken No. 25 overall in the draft.
At South Carolina, the former minor league baseball player grew into one of the best tight ends in the country. As a junior in 2017, he had 44 receptions for 559 yards and two scores.
Comments