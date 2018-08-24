Who are the newest Gamecock players? Frank Martin tells you

South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks about some of the newest players on the Gamecock basketball team.
South Carolina men’s basketball releases SEC schedule

By Andrew Ramspacher

August 24, 2018 11:03 AM

The South Carolina men’s basketball team has known its SEC opponents for a while, but now the Gamecocks know when they’ll take on their league rivals this season.

Released Friday by the SEC, USC has the following slate of conference games to look forward to:

Sat., Jan. 5 – at Florida

Tue., Jan. 8 – Mississippi State

Sat., Jan. 12 – Missouri

Wed., Jan. 16 – at Vanderbilt

Sat., Jan. 19 – at LSU

Tue., Jan. 22 – Auburn

Tue., Jan. 29 – Tennessee

Sat., Feb. 2 – at Georgia

Tue., Feb. 5 – at Kentucky

Sat., Feb. 9 – Arkansas

Wed., Feb. 13 – at Tennessee

Sat., Feb. 16 – Texas A&M

Tue., Feb. 19 – Ole Miss

Sat., Feb. 23 – at Mississippi State

Tue., Feb. 26 – Alabama

Sat., March 2 – at Missouri

Tue., March 5 – at Texas A&M

Sat., March 9 – Georgia

These 18 games combine with a challenging non-conference slate of 13 contests. Overall, South Carolina has 16 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including national runner-up Michigan.

