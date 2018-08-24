South Carolina men’s basketball releases SEC schedule

The South Carolina men’s basketball team has known its SEC opponents for a while, but now the Gamecocks know when they’ll take on their league rivals this season.
Released Friday by the SEC, USC has the following slate of conference games to look forward to:
Sat., Jan. 5 – at Florida
Tue., Jan. 8 – Mississippi State
Sat., Jan. 12 – Missouri
Wed., Jan. 16 – at Vanderbilt
Sat., Jan. 19 – at LSU
Tue., Jan. 22 – Auburn
Tue., Jan. 29 – Tennessee
Sat., Feb. 2 – at Georgia
Tue., Feb. 5 – at Kentucky
Sat., Feb. 9 – Arkansas
Wed., Feb. 13 – at Tennessee
Sat., Feb. 16 – Texas A&M
Tue., Feb. 19 – Ole Miss
Sat., Feb. 23 – at Mississippi State
Tue., Feb. 26 – Alabama
Sat., March 2 – at Missouri
Tue., March 5 – at Texas A&M
Sat., March 9 – Georgia
These 18 games combine with a challenging non-conference slate of 13 contests. Overall, South Carolina has 16 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including national runner-up Michigan.
