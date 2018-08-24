South Carolina men’s basketball releases SEC schedule

The South Carolina men’s basketball team has known its SEC opponents for a while, but now the Gamecocks know when they’ll take on their league rivals this season.

Released Friday by the SEC, USC has the following slate of conference games to look forward to:

Sat., Jan. 5 – at Florida



Tue., Jan. 8 – Mississippi State



Sat., Jan. 12 – Missouri



Wed., Jan. 16 – at Vanderbilt



Sat., Jan. 19 – at LSU



Tue., Jan. 22 – Auburn



Tue., Jan. 29 – Tennessee



Sat., Feb. 2 – at Georgia



Tue., Feb. 5 – at Kentucky



Sat., Feb. 9 – Arkansas



Wed., Feb. 13 – at Tennessee



Sat., Feb. 16 – Texas A&M



Tue., Feb. 19 – Ole Miss



Sat., Feb. 23 – at Mississippi State



Tue., Feb. 26 – Alabama



Sat., March 2 – at Missouri



Tue., March 5 – at Texas A&M



Sat., March 9 – Georgia

These 18 games combine with a challenging non-conference slate of 13 contests. Overall, South Carolina has 16 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including national runner-up Michigan.

