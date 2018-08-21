Deebo Samuel adds AP and ESPN All-American honors to preseason accolades

South Carolina senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel earned spots on both the Associated Press and ESPN preseason All-American teams Tuesday as an all-purpose player.
ESPN put Samuel on its first team, while the AP slotted him into its second team.
Samuel electrified college football through three weeks last season, scoring six touchdowns before breaking his leg and missing the rest of the year. The hype leading up to his return in 2018 has included him being named first-team All-SEC in three different spots in the league’s preseason poll.
The player selected as the AP’s first team all-purpose player ahead of Samuel, Washington running back Myles Gaskin, scored 24 touchdowns last season for the Huskies. However, he was not named to the ESPN All-American team.
The Gamecocks’ last player to earn AP All-American honors at year’s end was Jadeveon Clowney in 2012. The AP began selecting preseason All-Americans before the 2017 season.
Clemson and Alabama tied for the most players included by the AP, with five each. ESPN’s selections, which only included one team, included four Wisconsin players.
AP ALL-AMERICANS
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Will Grier, senior, West Virginia
Running backs — Bryce Love, senior, Stanford; Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin
Tackles — Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson
Guards — Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Nate Herbig, junior, Stanford
Center — Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama
Tight end — Noah Fant, junior, Iowa
Receivers — A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills V, senior, West Virginia
All-purpose player — Myles Gaskin, senior, Washington
Kicker — Matt Gay, senior, Utah
Defense
Ends — Nick Bosa, junior, Ohio State; Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson
Tackles — Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Christian Wilkins, Senior, Clemson
Linebackers — Devin White, junior, LSU; Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; T.J. Edwards, senior, Wisconsin
Cornerbacks — Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia
Safeties — Jaquan Johnson, senior, Miami; Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington
Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Trace McSorley, senior, Penn State
Running backs — A.J. Dillon, sophomore, Boston College; Damien Harris, junior, Alabama
Tackles — David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi
Guards — Alex Bars, senior, Notre Dame; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin
Center — Sam Mustipher, senior, Notre Dame
Tight end — Kaden Smith, junior, Stanford
Receivers — K’Neal Harry, junior, Arizona State; Anthony Johnson, senior, Buffalo
All-purpose player — Deebo Samuel. senior, South Carolina
Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, junior, Georgia
Defense
Ends — Rashan Gary, junior, Michigan; Raekwon Davis, junior, Alabama
Tackles — Dexter Lawrence, junior, Clemson; Jeffrey Simmons, junior, Mississippi State
Linebackers — Cameron Smith, senior, Southern California; Troy Dye, junior, Oregon; Mack Wilson, sophomore, Alabama
Cornerbacks — Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame
Safeties — Lukas Dennis, senior, Boston College; Andrew Wingard, senior, Wyoming
Punter — Jake Bailey, senior, Stanford
Comments