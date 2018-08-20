Williams-Brice granted liquor license just in time for Jay-Z, Beyoncé concert

Williams-Brice Stadium has been granted a liquor license just in time for the Jay-Z/Beyoncé concert Tuesday, officials said Monday.

The license will allow Aramark Sports and Entertainment LLC, which operates concessions at the University of South Carolina’s football stadium, to serve beer, wine and liquor for two years, said Bonnie Swingle, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Revenue, which processes liquor licenses.

The license will allow for on-site consumption only, which means patrons will have to go elsewhere if they’re seeking six-packs, 30-racks or kegs, according to Aramark’s license application. The license Aramark received Monday is the same type it applied for in June, Swingle and USC spokesman Jeff Stensland confirmed.

However, Southeastern Conference rules prohibit the sales of alcohol to general admission seating during game day and USC said it has no intention to do so.

“There is no attempt to want to sell alcohol at the games,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said when The State first reported on Aramark seeking a liquor license. Rather, the stadium would sell alcohol only at “private, nonathletic events” such as the Jay-Z, Beyoncé concert, he said.

However, those who can afford premium seating are exempt from this rule.

Aramark also contracts with USC to run its dining services; however, the liquor license will not allow Aramark to serve alcohol anywhere but at Williams-Brice, Swingle said.