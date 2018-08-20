Will Muschamp: Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert at Williams-Brice ‘a huge win for us’

The past few days, things have been a little scrambled for the South Carolina football team.
That will happen when two of the biggest pop stars on the planet take over the homefield.
The team is closing in on Tuesday’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert at Williams-Brice. It might mean a new field. It’s moved practice locations, changed the team’s photo day.
And Will Muschamp likes it.
“This is a huge win for us,” Muschamp said.
He and his wife will be in attendance on Tuesday night, 11 days before the Gamecocks kick off their season against Coastal Carolina. It’s been in the works for a while, and Muschamp was approached early.
“Coach Tanner called me, maybe a year ago a year and half ago,” Muschamp said. “Brought up the idea and I was all for it. I think it’s great for our players, I think it’s great for Columbia, great for the University of South Carolina.”
But what about having to move some things around, including not getting to practice in the stadium this weekend?
“One of our mottos in our organization is adjust, adapt and overcome,” Muschamp said. “So we did the same timeline we did if we would’ve played in Williams-Brice.”
The scrimmage that would’ve usually taken place in the stadium was instead on the practice field across Gamecock Park.
The usual rhythms were a little different. But Muschamp aimed to make sure it was only a little.
“We trammed over, a different setup,” Muschamp said. “We had our pregame and halftime, had about 15 parents walking around, watching us.
“Our guys handled it well. I think a change-up was good for them.”
