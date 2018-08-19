Watch Gamecocks QB commit Ryan Hilinski sling it around in a season-opening win

Most football teams would be pretty happy with nearly 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a win.
That’s what South Carolina football commit Ryan Hilinski gave his Orange Lutheran team in a 27-7 season opening win on Friday night, but the Lancers coaches wanted more according to the OC Register.
“Obviously you always have a different story in your mind of what your first game is going to look like,” Presley told the paper.
Watch Hilinski’s best throws from the night:
He went 29-for-48 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
Watching the highlights, all three of his touchdowns are into tighter windows. One was to five-star receiver Kyle Ford and another went to four-star Logan Loya. None were very long, all 17 yards or shorter, and it appeared on the highlights San Juan Hills did a good job preventing big plays and making Hilinski’s offense grind it out.
Accoridng to the OC Register, a sack of Hilinski and Lancers turnover helped keep Orange Lutheran off the board the first 20 minutes (plus three early missed Hilinski-to-Ford connections).
In the highlights, Hilinski displayed some mobility, moving well in or outside the pocket before finding receivers (on one play, he scooped up a bad snap and still got a completion out of it).
Hilinski is the No. 47player in the country in the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 2 pro-style QB. He’ll be an early enrollee.
