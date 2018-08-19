The Gamecocks are near the end of preseason practice. So now what?

The South Carolina football team hit an important point on Saturday.
The scrimmage that allowed for 170 plays and special teams work was one of the final pieces of the camp session leading into the 2018 season. The first game is Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina, and a slightly longer-than-normal game week will start late next week.
So what comes next for USC?
▪ Sunday: Off day to watch film.
▪ Monday: Heavy first and 10, red-zone day, short-yardage, goal line day.
▪ Tuesday: Situational one-minute, third-down practice. This concludes camp.
▪ Wednesday: Off day
▪ Thursday: Start game planning for opener vs. Coastal Carolina, mental work. First day of classes.
“We’ll have 48 hours with them off their feet, which is what I think they need right now,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp said Saturday’s work was big in terms of players securing special teams and backup spots. He’s said he and his staff are confident in the top 11 on both sides of the ball, plus a group of core special teams players.
