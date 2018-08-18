Gamecocks in the Pros: Michael Roth in search of new team

Stats through Friday games.
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .222 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 48 RBIs in 109 games. Has 12 stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 3-2 with a 2.84 ERA and three saves in 59 appearances. He has 45 strikeouts and 16 walks in 57 innings pitched.
Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit
Hitting .255 with four doubles and six RBIs in 16 games with Detroit. Was hitting .266 with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 23 RBIs in 46 games with Triple-A Toledo.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .303 with 32 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 118 games. Has 26 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Boston
Hitting .300 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 51 games. Was hitting .364 with one home run and three RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .255 with 32 doubles, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 114 games.
MINOR LEAGUES
Jonah Bride, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Hitting .260 with seven doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs in 37 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .000 in two games with Rookie Arizona League A’s in two games.
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .237 with 14 doubles and 28 RBIs in 106 games. Has 11 stolen bases.
Carlos Cortes, IF/OF, Class-A Short Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Hitting .268 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs in 32 games. Has one stolen base.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts. He was seven strikeouts and six walks in 11 innings pitched. Was 11-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) with High-A Potomac. He had 78 strikeouts and 30 walks in 87 innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one rehab start with Auburn in the New York-Penn League. He had one strike out and two walks in three innings pitched.
Eddy Demurias, RHP, Rookie Pioneer League Billings (Cincinnati)
Is 1-3 with a 7.13 ERA with two saves in 15 appearances. He has 15 strikeouts and six walks in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Rookie Pioneer League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .245 with 13 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 30 RBIs in 51 games. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Low-A Kannapolis.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .213 with 15 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 28 RBI in 86 games. Has 13 stolen bases.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA with four saves in 40 appearances. He has 36 strikeouts and 30 walks in 43 innings pitched.
Adam Hill, RHP, Class-A Short-Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in six appearances. He has 17 strikeouts and three walks in 9 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA with three saves in 15 appearances. He has 31 strikeouts and six walks in 22 1/3 innings pitched. Was 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA with seven saves in 20 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis. He had 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, High-A Clearwater (Philadelphia)
Hitting .194 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 RBIs in 49 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .196 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Double-A Reading.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .267 with two doubles in five games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .260 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 43 games with Triple-A Reno. Had one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .212 with six doubles and 11 RBIs in 63 games. Has one stolen base.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .308 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 RBIs in 62 games. Was hitting .000 in four games with Double-A Jacksonville.
Cody Morris, RHP, Arizona Rookie League (Cleveland)
Reserve list. No stats.
John Parke, LHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA in nine starts. He has 41 strikeouts and 21 walks in 53 innings pitched. Was 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts with Kannapolis. He had 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in two appearances. He has four strikeouts in four innings pitched. Was 3-3 with a 5.52 ERA and four saves in 30 appearances (one start) with Low-A Beloit. He had 33 strikeouts and 19 walks in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP
Released. Was 5-5 with a 4.90 in 14 appearances (13 starts) with Triple-A Round Rock (Texas). He had 38 strikeouts and 23 walks in 71 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs). He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Class A Short-Season Staten Island (New York Yankees)
Is 0-1 with a 1.08 ERA in two starts. He has 10 strikeouts and two walks in 8 1/3 innings pitched. Was 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA in six appearances (five starts) with the Gulf Coast League Yankees. He had 20 strikeouts and four walks in 15 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .260 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 39 RBIs in 100 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 7-7 with a 5.01 ERA in 25 appearances (17 starts). He has 74 strikeouts and 35 walks in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
Madison Stokes, SS, Class-A Lakewood (Philadelphia)
Is hitting .262 with one home run and four RBIs in 12 games. Was Hitting .338 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBIs in 22 games with Low-A Williamsport. Had one stolen base. Was hitting .353 with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs in six games with Gulf Coast League Phillies.
L.T. Tolbert, SS, Class-A Short Season Hillsboro (Arizona)
Hitting .220 with four doubles and five RBIs in 14 games. Was hitting .244 with two doubles and six RBIs in 12 games with Arizona Rookie League Diamondbacks. games.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .302 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 67 RBIs in 79 games. Has one stolen base. Was hitting .208 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 20 games with Arizona. Had one stolen base.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .284 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 77 games. Has 13 stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with Low-A Charleston. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, Double-A Biloxi (Milwaukee)
Is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in one start. He has four strikeouts and five walks in four innings pitched. Was 5-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 21 starts with High-A Carolina. He had 104 strikeouts and 56 walks in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Is 0-0 with a 2.03 ERA in seven appearances (one start). He has 13 strikeouts and four walks in 13 1/3 innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in six appearances. He had five strikeouts and one walks in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 19 appearances with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego). He had 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 5-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 23 appearances (22 starts). He has 155 strikeouts and 38 walks in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Is 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA in 16 starts. He has 37 strikeouts and 16 walks in 80 2/3 innings pitched,
