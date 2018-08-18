Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks injury situation, puts a new player on scholarship

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has long spoken highly of walk-on center Chandler Farrell.
On Saturday, he announced the Charleston-area product will be on scholarship. He’s the second player USC put on scholarship this month, joining Ben Asbury.
“I told the team, you want to talk in terms of, we’re a blue-collar organization,” Muschamp said. “We talk about effort, we talk about toughness, we talk about discipline, we talk about team-first mentality and we talk about competing and earning what you get. Chandler Farrell in two years has done those things to a tee. He’s the epitome of a guy who does those sort of things.”
Farrell played in two games last season. He’s currently the backup center, though he’s being pushed by freshman Hank Manos, and can give the team some flexibility up front.
Muschamp updated his team’s injury situation coming out of the team’s second scrimmage. He’d announced a pair of season-ending injuries the scrimmage before.
Saturday update:
▪ Freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell had a scope on his meniscus and should miss the next month.
▪ Freshman running back Lavonte Valentine, who tore his ACL as a high school senior last season, had a scope on his knee. He’ll be out two weeks.
▪ Rice grad transfer safety J.T. Ibe was cleared for contact on Wednesday, as the staff had hoped. He’d been in a non-contact jersey following a hip procedure before camp.
▪ Freshman linebacker Rosendo Louis was also cleared after a shoulder injury had limited him early in camp.
▪ Redshirt freshman Tavyn Jackson is still not practicing as he’s still dealing with what Will Muschamp called “heat issues.”
