Even with a smaller defense, South Carolina still wants its pass-rush package

The South Carolina football team’s defense is getting smaller and quicker.
Former end Keir Thomas is now primarily a tackle. Likely starting defense end Aaron Sterling is 245 pounds. The team projects to regularly play a pair of Bucks against spread out teams.
But even in that context, there’s always room for a specific pass-rushing unit.
“You’ve always got to have that package,” Gamecocks defensive ends coach Mike Peterson said. “That’s where Shameik Blackshear can come in. We move him inside. A guy that plays with a lot of energy. Tough guy, good size.”
USC coach Will Muschamp had announced Blackshear was working some at that spot earlier in the week.
USC has long used some variation of a “rabbits package.” Historically, it meant four defensive ends on the field, but it has not necessarily been limited to that with the current staff. Last year, freshman Buck Brad Johnson worked his way into that group by season’s end.
USC is coming off a season in which it ranked 65th in total sacks and a little worse in the percentage of opponents’ dropbacks when they got to the quarterback. D.J. Wonnum was a solid pass rusher, and other players had moments, but none made a living of getting to the passer.
So with that in mind, a dedicated pass-rush group would likely still be needed, and the staff is looking for one other element as it adds Blackshear to the group.
“Can get in there and hold his own against the run if they do happen to run the ball in third and long,” Peterson said. “We feel good about it.”
