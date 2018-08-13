USC grad transfer changing positions. What it might mean for the USC secondary

At least once this offseason, South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp described grad transfer Nick Harvey as an “elite” SEC player at points in his Texas A&M career.
After starting his Gamecocks career at one spot, Harvey is getting plenty of work at a new one.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder was a first-team cornerback though the early portion of camp and appeared destined to be a starter. But the past few days, he’s been getting a lot of work at safety and drew praise for his work in Monday’s scrimmage.
“The last two days, I would say three days excuse me, we’re really just wanted him to stay at the safety position and learn the position,” Muschamp said. “He’s an extremely bright young man, so that’s not been an issue. He learns well. He’s playing nickel as well.”
Muschamp had been dissatisfied with the play from the safeties but liked what Harvey brought, along with Steven Montac and Jamyest Williams.
If the Harvey move is permanent, it shifts some things in USC’s secondary. The Gamecocks only had three nonfreshman corners, before the move. Muschamp mentioned four-star freshman Jaycee Horn covering Deebo Samuel in the scrimmage, and that could perhaps provide a clue.
The South Carolina staff is no stranger to this sort of move. Late in camp last season, Chris Lammons was moved to shore up the position and had a strong senior season.
Between Harvey being able to play three spots and Keisean Nixon being able to play nickel and outside corner, the Gamecocks potentially have flexibility along that back line. Muschamp. One more personnel change could shift things again, but Harvey’s versatility could be a luxury in figuring it all out.
“He can do a lot of things for us,” Muschamp said. “We’re hoping that J.T. Ibe is going to be cleared for some individual and skeleton activities on Wednesday. And we need to get him out there and get him up to speed as far as getting ready to play this year.”
Comments