Four-star Columbia lineman, Gamecocks target updates recruitment

Hammond defensive lineman Alex Huntley is ready for a big year on the field and a busy one off it.
The four-star prospect will be spending many weekends visiting different colleges as he continues with his recruitment. Last month, Huntley attended Friday Night Lights at Florida at and the unveiling of the West End Zone project at Georgia.
“Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, I’m really just trying to get to every school that I can think of and that’s possible, that we can afford,” Huntley said Saturday after the Skyhawks defeated Keenan at the Richland One Sportsarama. “I’m going to try to get to as many games as possible. The weeks that I’m not at another school, I’ll probably try to go to USC or something like that.”
Arkansas , Michigan and Tennessee also recruiting Huntley. He will be at South Carolina for the Georgia game Sept. 8 and probably won’t be his only visit to the Gamecocks.
“That program is always getting better, so I’m really excited to see what they’re going to do I’m excited to go to those games and they’re always doing better,” Huntley said of USC. “The SEC, it’s a great conference and they’re getting better in that conference.”
Huntley said some schools stand out more than others but he doesn’t have a favorite list.
“I really want to see everything I can so that when the time comes to commit, I’ll have no doubts,” Huntley said.
Huntley and teammate Jordan Burch are two of the top prospects in the state for the Class of 2020. Burch has been quieter on his recruiting but visited Florida over the summer. He also spent time playing AAU basketball for the Carolina Wolves.
Huntley and Burch were key parts on Hammond’s 2017 SCISA 3A title team. Hammond opens the season Friday against Charlotte Country Day.
Huntley had 61 tackles and seven sacks last season and hopes to improve on that this year and help Hammond repeat as champions.
“My expectation level is that I don’t think anyone should be able to block me. That being said I had to put in the work,” Huntley said. “Going to all those camps, working on my technique, track, and weight room. Everything you can do to get better, I have been able to do.”
