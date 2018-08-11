Here’s how (and when) hometown USC target Cam Smith will announce his decision

It’s going to be a big week for Cam Smith.
The Westwood cornerback begins his senior season Friday when the Redhawks host Lugoff-Elgin. Following the game, Smith will announce where is going to college.
“I’m not thinking about it (his announcement) too much,” Smith said following Westwood’s 22-13 win over A.C. Flora on Saturday at Richland One Sportsarama at Benedict College. “I’m game-planning on Lugoff and getting that out of the way because if we don’t win, I might not even commit if we don’t win.”
Smith said last month he already has made his decision.
On Saturday, Smith revealed how he will announce where he is going. He will wear a T-Shirt of his choice underneath his uniform and will reveal his choice when he takes off his shoulder pads.
Smith plans to take all three of his official visits despite his announcement. The four-star has been in constant contact with all three of his final schools.
“I talked to coach Smart (Georgia) last night and I text coach Muschamp (South Carolina) all the time. Coach Pruitt from Tennessee also has texted me too,” Smith said.
Smith has connections with people at all three of his final schools. At South Carolina, he is friends with freshman defensive back Israel Mukuamu. The two train with the same person, Chachi Sullivan, in the offseason.
With Georgia, he knows former Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall. The two played rec league football together and won three championships on Benedict’s field. He said Georgia coach Kirby Smart brings up Tindall’s name when they talk.
His connection at Tennessee is former Dutch Fork standout Bryce Thompson. The two talked on his visit to Tennessee and again a few weeks ago.
Smith said he has enjoyed the recruiting process but will be glad to make his choice known.
“I know it is going to be kind of hectic,” Smith said. “There will be a lot of people asking me about stuff and why I chose the school I’m going to. I just got to get prepared for it.”
