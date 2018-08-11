Will Muschamp makes passionate plea for DJ Durkin amid Maryland allegations

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp blasted an ESPN report that targeted former employee DJ Durkin as “gutless.”

Durkin, who was Muschamp’s defensive coordinator at Florida from 2011-2014, is now the head coach at Maryland. Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair died in June after a football workout, and this week ESPN published a report citing anonymous “current Maryland players, multiple people close to the football program, and former players and football staffers” who alleged an abusive atmosphere in the team’s strength program.

Muschamp took issue with the sources and the networks report Saturday morning. Strongly.

“There is no credibility in anonymous sources,” Muschamp said. “If that former staffer had any guts, why didn’t he put his name on that? I think that’s gutless. In any football team, especially right here in August, you can find a disgruntled player that’s probably not playing. I think it’s a lack of journalistic integrity to print things with anonymous sources. I know D.J. Durkin personally. I know what kind of man he is. I know what kind of person he is. I don’t think it’s right. Next question.”

Muschamp spoke with Durkin about the report on Saturday morning, but he did not disclose what was said in the discussion.

“He worked for me for four years at the University of Florida. He is an outstanding football coach, but he’s also an outstanding husband and father and he treats people with respect,” Muschamp said.