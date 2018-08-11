Gamecocks in the Pros: Grayson Greiner back in Detroit

Stats through Friday games.
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .213 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 44 RBIs in 104 games. Has 11 stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA and three saves in 56 appearances. He has 42 strikeouts and 16 walks in 54 innings pitched.
Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit
Hitting .229 with three doubles and five RBIs in 14 games with Detroit. Was hitting .266 with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 23 RBIs in 46 games with Triple-A Toledo.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .297 with 31 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 37 RBIs in 111 games. Has 25 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Boston
Hitting .301 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 48 games. Was hitting .364 with one home run and three RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .262 with 31 doubles, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 107 games.
Tyler Webb, LHP, St. Louis
Is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four appearances. He has three strikeouts and no walks in six innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 2.19 ERA in six appearances (one start) with Triple-A Memphis. He had 13 strikeouts and four walks in 12 1/3 innings pitched. Was 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 19 appearances with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego). He had 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Jonah Bride, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Hitting .277 with seven doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs in 33 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .000 in two games with Rookie Arizona League A’s in two games.
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .233 with 13 doubles and 26 RBIs in 100 games. Has 11 stolen bases.
Carlos Cortes, IF/OF, Class-A Short Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Hitting .284 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs in 30 games. Has one stolen base.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA in one start. He was four strikeouts and four walks in six innings pitched. Was 11-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) with High-A Potomac. He had 78 strikeouts and 30 walks in 87 innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one rehab start with Auburn in the New York-Penn League. He had one strike out and two walks in three innings pitched.
Eddy Demurias, RHP, Rookie Pioneer League Billings (Cincinnati)
Is 1-2 with a 3.78 ERA with two saves in 13 appearances. He has 15 strikeouts and five walks in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Rookie Pioneer League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .239 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 27 RBIs in 45 games. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Low-A Kannapolis.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .217 with 15 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 28 RBI in 83 games. Has 13 stolen bases.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA with four saves in 38 appearances. He has 34 strikeouts and 30 walks in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
Adam Hill, RHP, Class-A Short-Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in five appearances. He has 16 strikeouts and three walks in 8 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA with three saves in 14 appearances. He has 30 strikeouts and six walks in 21 1/3 innings pitched. Was 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA with seven saves in 20 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis. He had 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, High-A Clearwater (Philadelphia)
Hitting .181 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs in 43 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .196 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Double-A Reading.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .267 with two doubles in five games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .260 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 43 games with Triple-A Reno. Had one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .193 with five doubles and nine RBIs in 59 games. Has one stolen base.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .304 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 RBIs in 55 games. Was hitting .000 in four games with Double-A Jacksonville.
Cody Morris, RHP, Arizona Rookie League (Cleveland)
No stats.
John Parke, LHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 3-3 with a 3.94 ERA in eight starts. He has 35 strikeouts and 17 walks in 48 innings pitched. Was 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts with Kannapolis. He had 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in one appearance. He has two strikeouts in three innings pitched. Was 3-3 with a 5.52 ERA and four saves in 30 appearances (one start) with Low-A Beloit. He had 33 strikeouts and 19 walks in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Currently on 7-Day Disable List. Is 5-5 with a 4.90 in 14 appearances (13 starts). He has 38 strikeouts and 23 walks in 71 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs). He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Class A Short-Season Staten Island (New York Yankees)
Is 0-1 with a 1.08 ERA in two starts. He has 10 strikeouts and two walks in 8 1/3 innings pitched. Was 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA in six appearances (five starts) with the Gulf Coast League Yankees. He had 20 strikeouts and four walks in 15 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .260 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 39 RBIs in 100 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 6-6 with a 4.79 ERA in 23 appearances (17 starts). He has 72 strikeouts and 33 walks in 107 innings pitched.
Madison Stokes, SS, Class-A Lakewood (Philadelphia)
Is hitting .211 in six games. Was Hitting .338 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBIs in 22 games with Low-A Williamsport. Had one stolen base. Was hitting .353 with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs in six games with Gulf Coast League Phillies.
L.T. Tolbert, SS, Class-A Short Season Hillsboro (Arizona)
Hitting .154 with one double and three RBIs in eight games. Was hitting .244 with two doubles and six RBIs in 12 games with Arizona Rookie League Diamondbacks. games.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .307 with 22 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 72 games. Has one stolen base. Was hitting .208 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 20 games with Arizona. Had one stolen base.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 71 games. Has 12 stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with Low-A Charleston. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, Double-A Biloxi (Milwaukee)
No stats with Biloxi. Was 5-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 21 starts with High-A Carolina. He had 104 strikeouts and 56 walks in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 5-5 with a 2.49 ERA in 22 starts. He has 151 strikeouts and 36 walks in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Is 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA in 16 starts. He has 37 strikeouts and 16 walks in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
Comments