Muschamp weighs in on biscuits vs. cornbread, and SI’s food expert loves his answer

In the South, few culinary debates ignite such strong opinions as the age-old ‘biscuits vs. cornbread.’
So naturally, when all of the SEC’s head coaches stopped by the “Marty & McGee” talk show on the SEC Network, the hosts had to ask each man for their opinion on the topic.
Count Will Muschamp among the majority, at least of SEC coaches.
“Biscuits can go with anything,” South Carolina’s coach said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday. “Cornbread? All you can do is dip that in soup.”
Seeing as Muschamp has spent virtually his entire life in the South, his opinion on the matter has to hold a lot of weight, and it certainly has to please Bojangles, who has a restaurant right next door to Williams-Brice Stadium.
It also pleased Sports Illustrated writer Andy Staples, himself a connoisseur of good food. Staples took to Twitter to proclaim that Muschamp’s comments about the versatility of biscuits had earned his Coach of the Year vote — not bad considering USC’s first game is still three weeks away.
No word yet on whether Muschamp likes biscuits more than he likes energy and urgency.
