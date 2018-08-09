This Gamecocks transfer found a spot on an FBS roster

The vast majority of the transfers who leave South Carolina football have resurfaced on the FCS level or below, often searching for more playing time after getting squeezed out on an SEC roster.
Offensive lineman Trey Derouen managed to stay at the FBS level, though granted, he’s joining a mid-major program.
Derouen, who transferred from the program in March, is now part of the University of Buffalo football team. He left the Gamecocks with two years to play and graduated in the spring.
When he graduated, he said he aims to get his MBA, and added football was something he wanted to keep doing. When he made the decision, he had a good talk with Will Muschamp.
“They were fully on board, fully supportive,” Derouen said. “Still are. Muschamp and (offensive line coach Eric Wolford), still right there with me.”
Derouen said the experience of going to multiple schools was also appealing.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman played in only a single career game, a 56-7 loss to Clemson in 2016. He appeared to be getting passed by younger linemen in the team’s hierarchy up front.
He came to USC as a three-star recruit out of Lilburn, Georgia, and left as an an integrated information technology major.
The Bulls are coming off a 6-6 season under coach Lance Leipold.
Derouen said there was something bittersweet about leaving the group he’d been a part of for so long.
“A band of brothers I’ve had since I first got here,” Derouen said. “You just grow up and you see how everybody develops, people going to the league and people graduating is just a wonderful thing. Most of these guys are probably going to be at my wedding one day.”
Other Gamecocks who left this offseason
DB Antoine Wilder - At North Carolina A&T
RB C.J. Freeman - Now at Iowa Western Community College
LB Davonne Bowen - Took a medical redshirt
WR Jerad Washington - went to Jacksonville State
DL Aaron Thompson
