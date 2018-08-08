Gamecocks find a spot in CBS preseason Top-25 rankings

The South Carolina football team finished just outside the top 25 in the preseason coaches poll.
But the Gamecocks did make one top 25 on Wednesday.
USC was slotted as the No. 22 team in CBS’s preseason top-25 rankings. The Gamecocks finished No. 28 in the outlet’s rankings last season and could have potential to move higher quickly.
“Any early movement in the rankings for the Gamecocks will be determined early by a Week 2 meeting with Georgia,” CBS’s Chip Patterson wrote.
South Carolina is slated to face the No. 2 (Clemson) and No. 3 (Georgia) teams on the list, plus No. 25 Florida.
The Associated Press poll is set to come out Monday, Aug. 20.
The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 campaign in Will Muschamp’s second season. USC has improved by three wins each of the past two seasons.
The Gamecocks open their season Sept. 1 with Coastal Carolina at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium and host Georgia a week later.
