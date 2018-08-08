South Carolina makes cut for another high-profile basketball recruit

South Carolina has yet to land its second commitment in the 2019 class, but the Gamecocks are lining up names to remember.

Quincy Guerrier, a four-star small forward from Canada, announced his final 10 candidates late Tuesday evening. The list included USC along with Syracuse, Oregon, Illinois, Creighton, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Auburn and Virginia Tech.





After getting a pledge from Hartsville’s Trae Hannibal in June, South Carolina has made cuts for Charleston’s Josiah James, North Carolina’s Wendell Moore (who will visit USC in early September), New York’s Kofi Cockburn and Guerrier.

Guerrier, a 6-foot-7, 190-pounder, differs from the above prospect in this way: He could help a team in the 2018-19 season.

Rivals’ Corey Evans, who describes Guerrier as someone with a “college ready frame and a capable scorer from 20-feet and in,” noted Tuesday that Guerrier will “enroll following the fall semester this year. From there, Guerrier remains undecided on taking the use of a redshirt year for the spring semester. If he doesn’t, he could be primed to impact a high-major program this season during its league portion of play.”

USC is at its scholarship limit of 13 for the upcoming season, but will have at least three spots available for 2019-20.