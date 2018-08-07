‘Our bible in football is turnovers’: USC’s defense is all about takeaways

South Carolina football defensive back Nick Harvey, a transfer from Texas A&M, compares Gamecock star receiver Deebo Samuel to top draft pick Christian Kirk and explains how USC's deep stable of wideouts is helping him improve.
NC State's Reggie Gallaspy Jr. talks about being the number one running back for the Wolfpack during an availability after practice Monday, August 6, 2018. Gallaspy follows in the footsteps of 1000 yard rushers Nyheim Hines and Matt Dayes.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora addresses the suspensions of 13 football players that violated NCAA rules for selling shoes during a press conference on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel HIll, N.C.