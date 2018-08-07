South Carolina coach Lance Thompson on transfer Josh Belk: ‘I saw 6-3, 310’

South Carolina football defensive line coach Lance Thompson explains why he likes Clemson transfer Josh Belk so much and what he thinks Belk can bring to the Gamecocks' defense.
NC State’s Gallaspy: ‘It’s my time’

NC State's Reggie Gallaspy Jr. talks about being the number one running back for the Wolfpack during an availability after practice Monday, August 6, 2018. Gallaspy follows in the footsteps of 1000 yard rushers Nyheim Hines and Matt Dayes.