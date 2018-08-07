Another former South Carolina player catches on with NFL squad

On Monday, news was released that former South Carolina defensive end Dante Sawyer was headed to the Brimingham team in the Alliance of American Football League.
Instead, it appears he’ll have another chance at the NFL.
Sawyer signed with the Washington Redskins on Tuesday. He signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs coming out of the draft.
Sawyer (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) bounced between end and tackle last season. He made some subtly impressive plays as a junior and then blossomed as a senior. In 2017, he had 30 tackles, 5 loss, 3 sacks, five pass breakups and forced five fumbles to tie for the most in the nation. He was named Second-Team All-SEC.
He’ll join former Gamecock D.J. Swearinger, who plays safety in Washington.
