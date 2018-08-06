His diet is different, but Javon Kinlaw’s hunger for the game still strong

South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw talks about his weight loss and improved strength.
NC State’s Gallaspy: ‘It’s my time’

NC State's Reggie Gallaspy Jr. talks about being the number one running back for the Wolfpack during an availability after practice Monday, August 6, 2018. Gallaspy follows in the footsteps of 1000 yard rushers Nyheim Hines and Matt Dayes.