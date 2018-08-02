Muschamp updates Gamecocks injuries. And there’s a new guy on scholarship

South Carolina football long snapper Ben Asbury will start training camp in a not-contact jersey after a procedure on his knee
But he’ll go into the season with a new scholarship.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the walk-on from Atlanta who started his career Berry College will go on scholarship for his redshirt senior season. He carved out a role as the team’s top snapper.
Muschamp also updated the team’s injuries:
-Linebackers Brad Johnson and Eldridge Thompson will be limited early on in camp.
-Running back Lavonte Valentine is recovering from a knee injury, and the hope is to clear him by the middle of camp. Jabari Ellis is in the same boat after a knee scope.
-Grad transfer safety J.T. Ibe had a hip procedure in the spring and the hope is he will be cleared soon.
-Wide receiver Chad Terrell is ahead of schedule after a torn ACL in the spring.
-Freshman wide receiver Josh Vann had a shoulder procedure in the off season and starts camp being held out of contact. He should be cleared by the middle of camp.
