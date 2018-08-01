South Carolina offers in-state running back

Spartanburg running back Zykamren Robinson picked up an offer from South Carolina on Wednesday evening.
247Sports ranks Robinson as the 13th-best prospect in the state for Class of 2019. He visited South Carolina twice, including last month for a camp.
“I was excited about the offer. I have been waiting on it for some time now,” Robinson said. “I love the coaches and they are building something special there.”
Some of Robinson’s other offers include Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado State, East Carolina and Appalachian State.
Robinson, 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, rushed for 915 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
