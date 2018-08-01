Gamecocks ranked in this publication’s preseason top 25

South Carolina’s football team will likely find itself at the edges of more than a few preseason top-25s before kickoff in 2018.
Just days before practice starts, the Gamecocks found themselves ranked by one outlet.
The Sporting News put USC at No. 22 in its preseason rankings. The Gamecocks were included in those rankings at the end of the 2017 season, but one spot lower.
“Florida and Tennessee are breaking in first-year coaches, so this is a unique opportunity for Will Muschamp to lead the Gamecocks to a breakthrough in the SEC East,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “Quarterback Jake Bentley is back and should continue to improve with his supporting cast, too. Having a healthy Deebo Samuel will be a huge boost to the Gamecocks’ season.”
The Associate Press poll comes out Aug. 20.
South Carolina is coming off a 9-4 season capped by an upset win against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. The team returns eight starters on offense and players like Rashad Fenton, Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum on defense.
Multiple national voices have said they expect the Gamecocks to win nine or 10 games in the regular season. They improves from three wins in 2015 to six the next year and then nine.
USC opens the season Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium.
