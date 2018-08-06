First look at offensive depth chart and more observations from Monday’s USC practice

The South Carolina football team opened the start of Monday’s practice to the media. A few observations from the first three periods.
▪ Wide receiver Deebo Samuel did early footwork drills but wasn’t in on the team work. Not sure if that means anything or not, but it explains his absence from the depth chart below.
▪ Defensive tackle Josh Belk was still not in uniform. He’s waiting to be cleared after his physical, according to the team.
▪ Southern California transfer Jamel Cook made his first appearance in a Gamecocks uniform.
▪ We got a first look at the full-team offense, minus Deebo. The team was working on plays with the running back split out.
1st group
QB: Jake Bentley
RB: Rico Dowdle
WR: OrTre Smith, Bryan Edwards, Randrecous Davis
TE: K.C. Crosby
OL: Blake Camper, Dennis Daley, Zack Bailey, Sadarius Hutcherson, Donell Stanley
2nd group
QB: Michael Scarnecchia
RB: Deshaun Fenwick
WR: Shi Smith, Chavis Dawkins, Josh Vann
TE: Kyle Markway
OL: Malik Young, Jordan Rhodes, Chandler Farrell, Jovaughn Gwyn, Dylan Wonnum
The third group started getting into the walk-ons, but Dakereon Joyner was working at QB there, with Evan Hinson at tight end. It’s been interesting to watch how USC handles that No. 2 running back spot, often giving it to a younger back with the top three already established.
▪ In a full-team defense drill, Sherrod Greene remained with the starters. It appeared USC was in it’s pass-rush package, so Bryson-Allen-Williams was reportedly across from D.J. Wonnum. Aaron Sterling was with the second group, with a line that included Daniel Fennell, Shameik Blackshear and Kingsley Enagbare. Jaycee Horn reportedly was getting first-team reps with Rashad Fenton not participating.
▪ It appeared some of Greene’s relatives were also on hand. Former Gamecocks and former Swansea High School football coach Greg Wright was also on hand.
▪ Linebacker Eldridge Thompson and Buck Brad Johnson were both out of yellow non-contact jerseys.
▪ The group of players in yellow players included J.T. Ibe, Chad Terrell, Josh Vann, Lavonte Valentine, Ben Asbury, Jabari Ellis, Maxwell Iyama, Patrick Reedy, Sean McGonigal, Rosendo Louis, whose elbow was in a sling.
