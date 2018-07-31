Gamecocks might be among ‘most watchable’ college football teams, national writer says

The tone Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer took said what he’d expected.
He’d seen Will Muschamp team’s at Florida, and wasn’t beating around the bush about the coach’s reputation with offense. But he thinks that might just be changing.
“I feel like a Will Muschamp team might be one of the most watchable teams in college football this year,” Kramer said while on an episode of The Solid Verbal podcast. “I love their players. They have awesome wide receivers. They’ve got a great quarterback. This offense is so good that I don’t think he can butcher it.”
Then he added a quick joke.
“Now watch him butcher it,” Kramer said.
He went on to praise the USC program that has improved by three wins each of the past few seasons.
The Gamecocks are projected to win between seven or eight games by Vegas. With a schedule that features a lot of instability outside Clemson and Georgia, Kramer expects more.
“There’s no reason for them not to be good,” Kramer said, throwing around nine games as a number. “If I’m playing them, if I’m Georgia, this game concerns me.
“This team could be a problem.”
USC returns eight starters from last year’s unit, which was consistent enough that offensive coordinator Kurt Roper was fired at season’s end. Bryan McClendon is now in charge, again promising a more up-tempo scheme.
Kramer singled out third-year starting quarterback Jake Bentley as a key factor. His junior year was not quite the step forward some expected, and his numbers (2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions) were good but not spectacular.
“There’s been moments with Bentley where it looks like he’s going to be just phenomenal,” Kramer said. “Really could be a guy that takes the next step.”
The Gamecocks open their season Sept. 1 with Coastal Carolina at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium.
