This Gamecocks star was named one of the most underrated players in the country

Gamecocks fans already know the name well.
They knew when he was a four-star in-state recruit. They knew when he earned a starting spot before his freshman season. They knew when he opened his career with a highlight-reel catch and a 100-yard game.
But some folks on the national level don’t, and that’s how he can be considered underrated.
Athlon magazine named South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards one of the 50 most underrated players in the county. The Conway High School product has started every game he’s been healthy since he arrived on campus, 25 of 26 the past two seasons.
“Deebo Samuel is back from injury and ranked among the top receivers for 2018,” Athlon’s Steven Lassan wrote. “However, Edwards – a former four-star recruit – is also one of SEC’s most talented options on the outside. He caught 64 passes for 793 yards and five scores last fall.”
Both members of the duo were named top-30 receivers going into 2018.
With a style that has made him a jump-ball terror across two seasons, Edwards has accrued 1,383 yards on 108 catches. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, he’s a steady big target who helped spur South Carolina’s bowl comeback against Michigan.
South Carolina will open the 2018 football season against Coastal Carolina at Noon on Sept. 1 in Williams-Brice Stadium.
