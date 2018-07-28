The top storylines for South Carolina’s defense in 2018

The State's Ben Breiner previews the top storylines for the South Carolina football team's defense in 2018.
By
UNC’s Larry Fedora talks about CTE

ACC

UNC’s Larry Fedora talks about CTE

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora talks about football safety and CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease, while meeting with the media during the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Duke’s Daniel Jones on Coach Cut

ACC

Duke’s Daniel Jones on Coach Cut

Duke's Daniel Jones discusses his development as a quarterback under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe, and his struggles at golf, during the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte on July 18, 2018.