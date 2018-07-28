A’ja Wilson shines in her first WNBA All-Star Game

Among WNBA royalty, A’ja Wilson continued her historic rookie season on Saturday, pouring in 18 points in the league’s All-Star Game to finish tied for second among all scorers.
Wilson came off the bench in the contest, which was held in Minneapolis, and was the only player to reach double digits by halftime. The former South Carolina women’s basketball great was the only first-year player to be named an All-Star, and she added five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The only player to outscore Wilson was Kristi Toliver, who collected 23 points. The game’s MVP was Maya Moore, but thanks to her strong start, Wilson earned some consideration for the award.
Wilson is the overwhelming front-runner for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award and is enjoying one of the best first seasons in league history. Averaging 20 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, the Gamecock alum ranks among the league’s top 10 in all categories.
Her team, the Las Vegas Aces, have gone from having the worst record in the league a year ago to in contention for a playoff spot.
