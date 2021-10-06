NC State lands commitment from one of the top 2022 in-state guards

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts is pumped by the play of his team late in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts kept it local with his second commit for the class of 2022.

Bull City Prep point guard L.J. Thomas verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Wednesday. Thomas (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) is the No. 4 player in the state, according to 247Sports composite list. The Carrboro native is a three-star prospect and the No. 22 point guard in the nation.

Thomas joins Arizona big man Shawn Phillips in the N.C. State class of 2022 commitments. Thomas picked the Pack over Memphis, Ole Miss, Houston and Georgia.

The Wolfpack kicks off the 2021-22 campaign on Oct. 14 with “Prime Time With the Pack.”