Talking Preps OT: Former Mallard Creek High, UNC QB Marquise Williams

Former North Carolina Tar Heel quarterback Marquise Williams joins Talking Preps OT Wednesday night.

Williams threw for 3,034 yards and 45 touchdowns as a senior at Mallard Creek. He also ran for 1,147 yards and 19 touchdowns that same year.

In four years at North Carolina, Williams threw for 7,965 yards and ran for 2,458.

On the show, in a fun and introspective interview, he discusses his favorite -- and not favorite -- memories from his playing career and catches up with Grice and Chris about what he’s up to now.

